ADVERTISEMENT

Former A.P. DGP’s son involved in pub brawl

September 14, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The son of a senior police officer from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly involved in a brawl, reportedly over a girl, at a pub in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night.

Inspector of Jubilee Hills police station P. Ravindra Prasad said that former Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang’s son, David Sawang, a musician, picked up a fight with Siddharth, an event manager.

“David’s former girlfriend was seen with Siddharth at an event at a pub in Jubilee Hills. Allegedly irked by seeing them together, David first confronted Siddharth and as it was loud inside, they stepped out. The heated argument escalated to a point where the brawl turned into a street fight between David and Siddharth’s friends,” explained the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaints from both parties, cases were booked under Section 324 r/w 149 of the IPC against both the parties and a probe is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US