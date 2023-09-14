Former A.P. DGP’s son involved in pub brawl

September 14, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The son of a senior police officer from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly involved in a brawl, reportedly over a girl, at a pub in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night.

Inspector of Jubilee Hills police station P. Ravindra Prasad said that former Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang’s son, David Sawang, a musician, picked up a fight with Siddharth, an event manager.

“David’s former girlfriend was seen with Siddharth at an event at a pub in Jubilee Hills. Allegedly irked by seeing them together, David first confronted Siddharth and as it was loud inside, they stepped out. The heated argument escalated to a point where the brawl turned into a street fight between David and Siddharth’s friends,” explained the official.

Based on the complaints from both parties, cases were booked under Section 324 r/w 149 of the IPC against both the parties and a probe is on.

