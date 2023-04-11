ADVERTISEMENT

Former A.P. chief secretary passes away

April 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Described as venerable karma yogi, Natarajan was role model for younger officers, says retired IAS officer B.P. Acharya 

The Hindu Bureau

K. V. Natarajan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Retired bureaucrat and former chief secretary of united Andhra Pradesh, K.V. Natarajan passed away on Tuesday afternoon following cardiac arrest.

The 89-year-old was a highly respected civil servant. He was chief secretary of the united State from 1991-92 and served as vigilance commissioner between 1993 and 1998. He was also a former president of the IAS Officers Association and former director general of Dr.MCR HRD Institute.

Described as a venerable karma yogi by his colleagues, Natarajan authored his autobiography ‘Memoirs and musings of an IAS officer’, which is regarded as one of the best books authored by a civil servant. According to retired IAS officer B.P. Acharya, Natarajan was fine till until Tuesday morning, but felt uneasiness in the afternoon. He was rushed to hospital where he died of cardiac arrest.

“He was indeed a symbol of rectitude and integrity in public service and a true role model for young officers to emulate,” Mr. Acharya said.

