Former Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy urges Telangana govt. to waive crop loans unconditionally

Former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has urged Telangana government to waive crop loans unconditionally and provide financial aid under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to support farmers owning land up to five acres. Criticizing the recently issued guidelines for the crop loan waiver, he alleged they were designed to reduce the number of farmers eligible for assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said, “While Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy claims there are no conditions, the guidelines have not been changed.”

Benefit for 11 lakh

He highlighted that only 11 lakh farmers would benefit from the loan waiver, despite there being 60 lakh farmers holding bank accounts. Mr. Niranjan Reddy also criticized the government’s decision to identify farmers using their ration cards, arguing that the guidelines were unfair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior BRS leader condemned allegations that Rythu Bandhu funds had been misappropriated during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule, asserting that the scheme had indeed benefitted farmers. However, he alleged that the funds meant for Rythu Bharosa were being diverted for loan waiver by the Congress government.

He pointed out that during the BRS government’s tenure, ₹29,000 crore of crop loans were waived off in two instalments without any restrictions. The former Minister questioned the transparency of the current government’s actions, asking, “How many people took loan up to ₹1 lakh? The government should disclose how many farmers have taken loans up to ₹2 lakh.”

Addressing the issue of water availability for cultivation, the BRS leader emphasized the urgent need for assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.