GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Agri minister Niranjan Reddy urges Telangana Govt to waive crop loans unconditionally

Published - July 17, 2024 05:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau
Former Agriculture Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader S. Niranjan Reddy

Former Agriculture Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader S. Niranjan Reddy

Former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has urged Telangana government to waive crop loans unconditionally and provide financial aid under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to support farmers owning land up to five acres. Criticizing the recently issued guidelines for the crop loan waiver, he alleged they were designed to reduce the number of farmers eligible for assistance. 

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said, “While Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy claims there are no conditions, the guidelines have not been changed.” 

Only 11 lakh farmer would benefit while 60 lakh farmers hold bank accounts

He highlighted that only 11 lakh farmers would benefit from the loan waiver, despite there being 60 lakh farmers holding bank accounts. Mr. Niranjan Reddy also criticized the Government’s decision to identify farmers using their ration cards, arguing that the guidelines were unfair. 

The senior BRS leader condemned allegations that Rythu Bandhu funds had been misappropriated during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule, asserting that the scheme had indeed benefitted farmers. However, he alleged that the funds meant for Rythu Bharosa were being diverted for the loan waiver by the Congress government. 

He pointed out that during the BRS government’s tenure, ₹29,000 crores of crop loans were waived off in two installments without any restrictions. The former Minister questioned the transparency of the current government’s actions, asking, “How many people took loan up to Rs. 1 lakh? The government should disclose how many farmers have taken loans up to Rs. two lakhs.” 

Addressing the issue of water availability for cultivation, the BRS leader emphasized the urgent need for assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.