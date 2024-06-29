GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod passes away

Published - June 29, 2024 08:53 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Athram Suguna pays last respects to former Adilabad MP and BJP leader Ramesh Rathod in Utnoor of Adilabad district on Saturday.

Congress leader Athram Suguna pays last respects to former Adilabad MP and BJP leader Ramesh Rathod in Utnoor of Adilabad district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former MP from the ST-reserved Adilabad constituency and BJP leader Ramesh Rathod died of a heart attack in the early hours of Saturday. He was 59.

He had been reportedly ailing for the last few days. He fell sick at his house in Utnoor around Friday midnight, and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Adilabad town by his family members. He was referred to a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad as his health deteriorated.

He suffered a fatal heart attack on the way to Hyderabad near Ichoda.

Mr. Rathod, a prominent tribal leader of the Lambada community, started his political career with TDP in late 1990s. He served as Khanapur MLA from 1999-2004 and Adilabad MP from 2009-2014. He also served as Adilabad Zilla Parishad chairman in united Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Rathod joined the BJP in 2021.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum over the sudden death of Mr. Rathod.

In a statement, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy expressed grief over the untimely death of Mr. Rathod.

“He played a proactive role in the separate Telangana movement and strived for BJP’s victory in recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the former composite Adilabad district,” Mr. Reddy said in his condolence message.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar condoled the death. “Mr. Ramesh will be remembered forever for his contribution to the welfare of tribals in Adilabad district,” Mr. Sanjay said.

BJP’s OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member K. Lakshman, and Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

