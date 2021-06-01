Telangana State Formation Day to be low-key affair

Hyderabad

01 June 2021 22:49 IST

Telangana State Formation Day on June 2 will be a low-key affair for the second consecutive year in view of COVID-19.

The State government has issued a series of instructions regarding the celebration of the State Formation Day, a State function, restricting the participation to a maximum of 10 people. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Heads of departments to give instructions to departments under their control accordingly.

Steps should be taken to ensure that Flag Code 2002 was followed strictly and there should be no use of plastic flags. Use of masks, distancing, sanitisers and sanitising sprayer should be ensured while conducting the function.

Speeches, prize distribution, asset distribution and others should not be organised in view of COVID-19. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the State Formation Day was a low-key affair last year too with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes at the martyrs memorial and unfurling the tricolour at a simple ceremony.