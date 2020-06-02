Formation Day for Congress leaders start with arrest

Hyderabad

02 June 2020 21:55 IST

Uttam objects to police behaviour and DGP not responding to MPs

The sixth Formation Day of the Telangana on Tuesday saw the Congress leaders across the State either put under house arrest or shifted to police stations in an apparent move by the police to foil the Jala Deeksha programme planned by them at all the pending projects on the Krishna river.

Police placed vehicles and men early in the morning at the residences of all the senior leaders, including TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working presidents A. Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, AICC secretaries A. Sampath Kumar and Ch. Vamshichand Reddy, former PCC presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V.Hanmanth Rao in the city and in the districts. Some of them were picked up from their home and moved to police stations while some were arrested on their way to the projects citing restrictions.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr. Venkata Reddy and Mr. Jana Reddy were placed at Chintapalli police station on their way to Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) while Revanth Reddy was arrested from his residence in Kodangal. Sampath Kumar was picked up from his residence in Jogulamba Gadwal. Mr. Vikramarka sat on a dharna at the Khammam DCC office itself. MLAs Seethakka and Podem Veeraiah too were detained.

Advertising

Advertising

When he was not allowed to move out of his residence, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy warned the police that he would approach the judiciary for infringing on his rights and later he went to Gandhi Bhavan to unfurl the National flag to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day. The arrested leaders were released in the evening.

‘Voices crushed’

Later in the evening, addressing a press conference here, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr. Venkata Reddy and Mr. K. Jana Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had turned into a dictator and their voices were being crushed even on the Formation Day. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy sought an explanation from the police on the detentions and said the police have forgotten their role and were dancing to the tunes of the ruling party.

Lockdown norms were violated by the CM openly with thousands participating in the Kondapochammasagar project inauguration and a few Congressmen were stopped on the pretext of coronavirus. It was unfortunate that the DGP was not reachable even when Parliament members tried to contact him on the detentions.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister was afraid of being exposed on the pending projects. He said the SLBC needs just ₹1,000 crore for completion and 3.25 TMC would be available daily but the CM was ignoring it deliberately. He said the party would visit Manjeera project on June 4 and Godavari projects on June 6.

Bhongir MP Venkata Reddy took strong objection to the police behaviour with such senior leaders and reminded that TRS government was not permanent. “What is the problem if Congress leaders just pay a visit to the projects,” he asked and said repeated appeals on these projects fell on deaf ears of the government. Why are the projects of Nalgonda district being ignored, he asked.

Former minister Jana Reddy said the SLBC tunnel works were stalled for the last two years. While the Congress had built 33 kms of the tunnels in six years of TRS rule it could not even add 10 kms. The government has not even reviewed on this so far. He said it has become a habit for the Chief Minister to crush the voice of people and the parties that question him. He said the development claims of the government would turn true only when the ₹ lakhs of crores of loans were cleared.