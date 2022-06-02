Formation Day celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan

Mahesh Goud hoists national flag

Mahesh Goud hoists national flag

Telangana Congress celebrated the State Formation Day recalling the contribution of Sonia Gandhi in making the dreams of Telangana a reality and also calling for people to oust Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who, according to it, failed to fulfill the aspirations of martyrs.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan and said the Congress reflects the very idea of India. The new State would never have been a reality if the Congress had not put its soul into the Telangana agitation

AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Srinivas Krishnan, G. Chinna Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka; MLAs Sridhar Babu, Jaggareddy, working presidents J. Geeta Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and senior leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Hanmanth Rao and Maheshwar Reddy were among those present.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi tweeted sending his greetings and paid respects to the martyrs and people who sacrificed their lives. He said Telangana had witnessed “extreme misgovernance” by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the last eight years.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, who is in the USA, released a video extending his greetings and reminding that the Congress fulfilled the aspirations of the four crore people. He said the TRS during its rule, however, exploited the people and deceived every section.