ADVERTISEMENT

Form panel to conduct empirical data on Backward Class quota in local body polls: Revanth Reddy tells officials

Published - November 04, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana CM directs officials to form commission for BC caste census in local body elections by November 4

PTI

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Subrahmanyam G. S.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday (November 3, 2024) directed the officials to constitute a dedicated commission by November 4 to conduct empirical data over reservations for Backward Classes in local bodies elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy, who held a review meeting with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Uttam Kumar Mr. Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Damodar Raja Narasimha and senior officials reiterated that the state government is committed to conducting the BC caste census.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take necessary steps to constitute the commission by Monday (November 4, 2024), an official release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana High Court on October 30 directed the state government to appoint within two weeks a dedicated commission in place of ‘Backward Classes Commission’ for conducting “contemporaneous, rigorous empirical data” for the purpose of providing reservations for OBCs in the local body elections in the state.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The caste survey is scheduled to begin in the state on November 6.

The High Court on September 10 directed the state government to undertake a contemporaneous empirical survey within three months to come out with recommendations on reservations for Backward Classes in local body elections.

The court had cited a Supreme Court direction that states must undertake contemporaneous empirical inquiry to identify the “quantum qua” local body or local body specific before earmarking reservations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US