Forget Bangaru Telangana, KCR’s rule forced women to sell their gold: Revanth

November 17, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

TPCC president Revanth Reddy lashed out at the BRS government for deceiving people after promising to bring Krishna water to the Kodangal constituency.

Addressing the Vijaya Bheri Sabha held at Bomraspet under the Kodangal constituency on Friday, he said the promise of BRS to complete the Vikarabad-Krishna railway line has not been fulfilled. “I built roads from Madanapur to all the Thandas. KCR has not done anything to this area in 10 years. That’s why BRS wants to win by giving ₹10,000 per vote,” he alleged.

Criticising the Chief Minister on his Golden Telangana slogan, he said: “forget Golden Telangana the situation has worsened so much that people are forced to sell gold of of their wives.”

Speaking at Dudyal and Kothapally under the Kodangal constituency, he said the BRS government neglected the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project. He said that KCR has not given a degree college to this area and failed to distribute houses as promised whereas KCR has built a palatial house with 150 rooms.

Revanth Reddy in Quthbullapur Sabha

Speaking at Quthbullapur in the city, he said after he was defeated in Kodangal through a conspiracy, people of Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency sent him to Parliament. It is a great honour that he represented Malkajgiri, which is larger than the combined constituencies of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said Congress was responsible for the development of Hyderabad establishing IT companies, creating infrastructure like Outer Ring Road, International Airport, Metro Rail while KCR’s government concentrated on looting the resources.

Releases Telangana documentary

Mr. Reddy released Telangana Biography Documentary, which reflects Telangana’s struggle, decades of agony, farmers, youth, and women’s opinions. He stated that it was an autobiography that every child in Telangana should see. Producers Chiluka Vihan Reddy, Chiluka Ayansh, and Bongunuri Kishore Reddy said that this documentary was made to showcase people’s agony.

