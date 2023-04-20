ADVERTISEMENT

Foresters rule out big cat movement at Bowrampet

April 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Movement of a wild animal, rumoured to be a tiger or leopard, in the vicinity of Bowrampet in Dundigal municipality kept Forest officials on tenterhooks both on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forest officials of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district were alerted by locals who said they had seen pug marks of a big cat on the prowl.

CCTV camera footage of a nearby real estate venture added to the fears by showing indistinct movement of a wild animal just outside the main gate.

Forest officials patrolled the area and kept a night vigil along with the local police in the area, but could not confirm the presence of any wild animal.

“It could be a hyena or even stray dog. Leopards or tigers are not usually found in this area. Besides, the CCTV camera footage showed a dog inside the gate, which was quiet even after seeing the animal. That is not how dogs behave when they spot wild animals,” DFO, Medchal, Janakiram said.

Nevertheless, night patrolling will be continued on Thursday too, to build confidence among public, he said.

