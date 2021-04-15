Forest staff told to get vaccinated

HYDERABAD

15 April 2021 21:49 IST

Minister seeks information on COVID deaths among department staff

Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy has asked all the forest staff to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 infection in view of the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

During a review meeting with Forest department higher officials on Thursday, Mr.Indrakaran Reddy has directed PCCF R. Sobha to ensure that all the staff starting from higher officials to the lowest level workers are vaccinated.

He enquired for the details of the vaccination so far, how many employees had been infected, and how many have breathed their last. He issued instructions for deployment of two nodal officers to monitor the health status of COVID-19 patients in the department, and vaccinations.

Ms. Sobha informed the Minister that a total of 236 employees have been infected since last year, and 11 of them died. Mr. Indrakaran Reddy expressed his condolences for the deceased, and assured support for the employees in relation to health and medical issues.

Through a video conference later in the day, Ms. Sobha asked all the district level forest officials to adhere to masking and physical distancing without fail, and ensure that all persons who have completed 45 years of age are vaccinated.