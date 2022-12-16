Forest review meeting held by Special CS

December 16, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

Special Chief Secretary (Environment & Forests) A.Santhi Kumari, during a review meeting on Friday, directed the Forest higher officials to aim at bringing down biotic interferences in the state’s tiger reserves, especially the Kawal.

She asked the officials to develop model habitations for the villagers of Rampur and Maisampet who are being shifted out of the core area of Kawal Tiger Reserve, so that residents of other villages too express willingness to relocate.

She also reviewed the plantation progress as part of the Haritha Haram project, and asked the officials to plant taller saplings in all the eco parks to increase greenery on saturation mode.

While the target is 1.8 crore plants, so far a crore have been completed, and the remaining 80 lakh too should be completed phase-wise in the coming plantation season, she directed. She also reviewed the progress of the central nurseries being developed using Green Fund, and directed the officials to complete the nurseries by next season.

Noting that the urban forest parks are drawing a lot of attention from the public, she asked the officials to make the parks conducive for public health, and education for students. Of the 109 urban parks proposed, 55 have been completed and 54 are in various stages of completion.

