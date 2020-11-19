Forest rejuvenation plan a model to emulate, says DGP

SIDDIPET

19 November 2020 00:34 IST

60 IPS officers visit various places in CM’s constituency

Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy said that the efforts put in by the district officials and the Forest department yielded results and this model can be emulated across the country.

Mr. Reddy along with a team of 60 IPS officers visited the rejuvenated forest area near Gajwel, Mission Bhagiratha at Komatibanda, forest college, double bedroom houses at Mutrajpally and Tunkibollaram, integrated office complex, education hub, Kondapochamma reservoir and other places on Wednesday.

“We have rejuvenated the forest area by using stock roots. Deep trenches will be dug around the forest area so that animals do not go out. Thirty varieties of fruit bearing plants are grown in the forest, resulting in returning of monkeys and other animals. Not only that, rejuvenated forest will reduce temperature and pollution,” R. Shobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), said explaining the efforts put in by the officials. Forest was rejuvenated on 157 hectares at Singayipally, semi-mechanical plantation in about 105 hectares, and in about 1,000 hectares in Komatibanda area, she added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy said that forests were being rejuvenated in a planned and scientific manner with inspiration from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.