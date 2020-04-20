Forest officials suspended

The Telangana Forest Department on Monday placed under suspension three of its officials in Nirmal district for attempted embezzlement of funds related with development of urban park at Chincholi in near district headquarters town. The fourth official who also stands accused has retired as Nirmal Forest Range Officer and action will be initiated against him after due proceedings.
According to Adilabad Conservator of Forests C.P. Vinod Kumar, Nirmal Forest Divisional Officer Gopal Rao, a forest section officer and forest beat offficer Mohiuddin were placed under suspension while action has been sought against retired FRO Hidayath Ali. They had colluded with a contractor with an intention to embezzle funds and accordingly recorded work worth ₹ 1 crore as having been done in the urban park while work worth only ₹ 20 lakh was completed during the last financial year.
