ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials in Telangana warned against negligence of duty

January 20, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Force R. M. Dobriyal, through a videoconference on Saturday, warned forest officials of strict action in the event of negligence of their duty.

Referring to the death of two tigers in Kagaznagar, Mr. Dobriyal said the incident could have been avoided at a time when the corridor area of Kawal Tiger Reserve is becoming a permanent habitat of the big cats.

He asked the officials, from Chief Conservator to the beat officer, to frequently carry out field inspections and foot patrolling in the allotted beats and take action against those engaging in forest destruction and poaching as per the forest and wildlife acts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the officials to strengthen the informer and surveillance systems and conduct awareness programmes for residents of the villages adjoining the forests. Check posts should be fortified, night patrolling should be increased and modern technology should be used to prevent forest crimes.

PCCF (Wildlife) M.C. Pargaien said the department has so far confiscated 1,320 traps and snares as part of the ‘Catch the Trap’ drive. Twelve cases each were registered in Achhampet and Kagaznagar areas in connection with this.

Field directors, chief conservators and district and divisional forest officials participated in the video conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US