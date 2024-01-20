Forest officials in Telangana warned against negligence of duty

January 20, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Force R. M. Dobriyal, through a videoconference on Saturday, warned forest officials of strict action in the event of negligence of their duty.

Referring to the death of two tigers in Kagaznagar, Mr. Dobriyal said the incident could have been avoided at a time when the corridor area of Kawal Tiger Reserve is becoming a permanent habitat of the big cats.

He asked the officials, from Chief Conservator to the beat officer, to frequently carry out field inspections and foot patrolling in the allotted beats and take action against those engaging in forest destruction and poaching as per the forest and wildlife acts.

He asked the officials to strengthen the informer and surveillance systems and conduct awareness programmes for residents of the villages adjoining the forests. Check posts should be fortified, night patrolling should be increased and modern technology should be used to prevent forest crimes.

PCCF (Wildlife) M.C. Pargaien said the department has so far confiscated 1,320 traps and snares as part of the ‘Catch the Trap’ drive. Twelve cases each were registered in Achhampet and Kagaznagar areas in connection with this.

Field directors, chief conservators and district and divisional forest officials participated in the video conference.