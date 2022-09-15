Forest officers promoted

They will continue in same post

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 15, 2022 20:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Six forest officers in the rank of assistant conservator of forests in the Telangana Forest department, have been promoted as deputy conservator of forests.

The officers will continue in the present postings after promotion, a statement informed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The promoted officers are — DFO, Vigilance, D.Sudhakar Reddy, FDO, Nizamabad, K. Ramakrishna, FDO, Jannaram, S. Madhava Rao, Deputy Director of Telangana State Forest Academy V .Anjaneyulu, FDO, Mahbubabad, P.Krishnamachary, and DFO, Vikarabad, D. V. Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app