Telangana

Forest officers promoted

Six forest officers in the rank of assistant conservator of forests in the Telangana Forest department, have been promoted as deputy conservator of forests.

The officers will continue in the present postings after promotion, a statement informed.

The promoted officers are — DFO, Vigilance, D.Sudhakar Reddy, FDO, Nizamabad, K. Ramakrishna, FDO, Jannaram, S. Madhava Rao, Deputy Director of Telangana State Forest Academy V .Anjaneyulu, FDO, Mahbubabad, P.Krishnamachary, and DFO, Vikarabad, D. V. Reddy.


