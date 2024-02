February 26, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Environment, forest and Endowment Konda Surekha on Monday unveiled the ‘FCRI CARES Wild flavors’ forest honey brand of the Forest College and Research Institute on Monday. The honey is harvested as a part of the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre established by FCRI to spread awareness about scientific beekeeping and promote it as rural livelihood, according to a note.