February 14, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Forest department’s stall has won the first prize in the All India Industrial Exhibition the closing ceremony for which was conducted on Tuesday.

Officials from the department received the award from the chief guest and Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, for the stall showcasing the Telanganaku Haritha Haram programme for the past eight years, a statement informed.