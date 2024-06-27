GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest department seizes close to four tonnes of poaching devices

Published - June 27, 2024 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Forest department has confiscated close to four tonnes of snares, traps and other hunting devices from the villages on the fringes of forests over the past seven months.

The seizures were made as part of the ‘Catch the Trap’ drive, launched on December 1, 2023 upon instructions from Chief Wildlife Warden M.C. Pargaien.

Under this drive, the forest staff were asked to perambulate possible areas and inspect the premises of people with past record of hunting and seize hunting paraphernalia.

In addition, thorough screening of agricultural fields and areas abutting the forests was taken up in order to seize the material on ground. All the material confiscated was transported to Hyderabad from time to time to prevent re-circulation of the same.

Mr. Pargaien had, on Wednesday, inspected all the material kept at the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park near Hayatnagar.

So far, a total 3,810 kg of material has been seized, of which 3,080 kg has been brought to Hyderabad, he informed.

Since January, 2023, six people who came in contact with live wire snares were electrocuted. During the past four years, 57 animals were found dead after being electrocuted.

Any information with regard to poaching or trapping devices may be shared with the Forest department on the phone numbers — 9803338666 or 18004255364.

