Forest department launches ‘Catch the Trap’ drive

December 02, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Forest department has launched a state-wide ‘Catch the Trap’ drive to prevent attempts of killing or hunting wild animals, starting from December 1.

As part of the drive, foresters will visit possible areas and inspect the homes of suspects or persons with past record of hunting, and look for material and devices used for hunting.

Agricultural fields and villages adjacent to forests will be screened. Any material or devices will be recorded and transported to Hyderabad for safe custody, to prevent further re-circulation at the field, a statement said.

Incentives

Any information regarding such devices or material may be informed to the District Forest Officer concerned. Alternatively, one may call 9803338666 or 18004255364 to part with such information. Informers will be rewarded appropriately, and field staff showing outstanding performance will be given proper incentives, the statement said.

Detailed instructions have been issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden on November 25 for carrying out the drive, as killing or hunting of wild fauna using snares, traps, nets, live wire, poison, and explosives, has been a big challenge faced by the department, it said.

Most of such killings are noted as “under the guise of preventing the loss of agricultural crops by herbivores” and also for consumption and trade. Retaliatory hunting is also common against loss of livestock to attacks by carnivorous animals, and also crop loss, the statement said.

