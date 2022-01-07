Forest circles reorganised in Telangana

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 21:33 IST

Five years after new districts were formed, they are grouped into circles

Government has on Friday, issued orders delineating the jurisdictions and headquarters of various circles of the Forest department, post the reorganisation of districts.

The orders spelt out circle wise territorial, function and special jurisdictions.

Accordingly, under the territorial forestry, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, and Mulugu districts have been grouped under the Kaleshwaram circle, with Bhupalapalli as the headquarters.

Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Jagtial districts come under the Basara circle, with Nirmal as headquarters.

Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Medak and Kamareddy districts have been brought under the Rajanna circle with Siddipet as headquarters.

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, and Warangal districts have been grouped under the Bhadradri circle, with Warangal as headquarters.

Suryapet, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Jangaon districts have been brought under Yadadri circle with Nalgonda as headquarters, while Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts come under Charminar circle with Hyderabad as headquarters.

Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthi and Nagarkurnool districts have been grouped under Jogulamba circle with Mahabubnagar as headquarters.

Under Special Circles, Nagarjunasagar division of Nalgonda district and Nagarkurnool districts have been brought under the Amrabad Tiger Reserve with Achampet as headquarters.

Asifabad and Mancherial districts, along with Khanapur division of Nirmal district and Utnoor division of Adilabad district have been brought under the Kawal Tiger Reserve with Mancherial as headquarters.

Hyderabad will, as always, be the functional headquarters, throughout the State with regard to specific activities such as Research & Development and Zoo Parks.