Forest and wildlife violations aplenty in govt. projects

February 14, 2023

The State government proves to be a repeat offender when it comes to laws pertaining to protection of forests and wildlife.

Several violations of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and Forest Conservation Act 1980 have been noted by the National Board for Wildlife during its meeting held at the end of the year 2022.

As per the minutes of the meeting uploaded recently, State government agencies, including the Panchayat Raj Department and Irrigation Department, have flouted the wildlife and forest norms at will, and with impunity.

The Standing Committee of the NBWL, during its meeting, had listed violations pertaining to four projects for which wildlife clearances were sought, and asked the Chief Wildlife Warden to take action against erring officials and return with Action-Taken Reports.

Most glaring among the transgressions are the canal works for the Nilwai Medium Irrigation project in Mancherial district for which alienation of over 18.083 hectares (close to 45 acres) of land has been sought in the default eco-sensitive zone of the Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary.

A probe by the Inspector General of Forests, Integrated Regional Office, Hyderabad, revealed that the canal work had been almost completed in one patch, and partially completed in two patches. In case of another patch for which work was not initiated, the distributary canal was intended to cater to forest land encroached upon by villagers, which prompted the IGF to make recommendations against it.

With regard to another proposal for widening and upgradation of the existing road from Mondikunta to Mamilavai in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a violation was committed 17 years ago, yet no action has been taken by the Forest officials against the offenders.

The Board, citing the report by the IGF, Hyderabad Regional Office, observed that a mud road had been upgraded as metal road back in 2006-07, without permission.

While the Board has asked for action against erring forest officials and those of the the user agency-- in this case, the Panchayat Raj department-- they were told that officials responsible of both the departments had already retired.

Clearance for use of 3.43 hectares (8.5 acres) from the Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary for the project has been kept on hold till cases are filed against the officials and Action-Taken Report is submitted.

Other breaches pertain to alienation of forest land for road development respectively in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts.

These are not the isolated instances of state agencies going ahead with projects even before permissions are obtained. Flagship projects such as Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram too are not devoid of such violations. In all cases, the forest officials merely serve notices on user agencies, without any action to stop the works. Action against foresters is almost never taken, or even when taken, is limited to increment cut.