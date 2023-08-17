HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest and Vigilance teams of Vikarabad launch probe into drag racing on Ananthagiri Hills

August 17, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance Department team, along with the Divisional Forest officers of Vikarabad, inspected the Ananthagiri Hills Viewpoint area after reports of an organised drag racing being conducted on August 15 surfaced on social media platforms.

Videos from the drag racing event, which involved both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, started doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday. 

Vigilance Officer Raja Ramana Reddy said that they have identified two persons from the videos and photographs being shared online and have called them for questioning on Thursday.

“The event was organised on August 15. No one has been booked yet but the gangs were found to be creating a nuisance for other visitors and also contributing to the sound pollution in the area,” said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.

Mr. Reddy, accompanied by Vikarabad Divisional Forest Officer Gyaneshwar conducted a survey of the Ananthagiri Viewpoint on Wednesday morning where the drag race was held. Officials shared that investigation revealed that two people had organised the race for a group from Hyderabad with about 40 people, 16 four-wheelers and two-wheelers. 

Related Topics

forests / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.