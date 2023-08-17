Forest and Vigilance teams of Vikarabad launch probe into drag racing on Ananthagiri Hills

August 17, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Vigilance Department team, along with the Divisional Forest officers of Vikarabad, inspected the Ananthagiri Hills Viewpoint area after reports of an organised drag racing being conducted on August 15 surfaced on social media platforms.

Videos from the drag racing event, which involved both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, started doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday.

Vigilance Officer Raja Ramana Reddy said that they have identified two persons from the videos and photographs being shared online and have called them for questioning on Thursday.

“The event was organised on August 15. No one has been booked yet but the gangs were found to be creating a nuisance for other visitors and also contributing to the sound pollution in the area,” said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.

Mr. Reddy, accompanied by Vikarabad Divisional Forest Officer Gyaneshwar conducted a survey of the Ananthagiri Viewpoint on Wednesday morning where the drag race was held. Officials shared that investigation revealed that two people had organised the race for a group from Hyderabad with about 40 people, 16 four-wheelers and two-wheelers.