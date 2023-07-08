Forensics experts step in to probe Falaknuma Express fire

July 08, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad have roped in a forensic expert to help in investigating the fire accident on the Falaknuma Express. Officials said the forensic team has gathered evidence. Meanwhile, officials from Fire Services opined that the cause of fire is likely to be a short circuit.

DSP of GRP (Secunderabad Rural) Bhooja Raju said the police had written a letter requesting a forensics expert to look into the incident that occurred on Friday morning. “We also had a railway authority team from Delhi come down and investigate as a protocol. The forensic team was requested by us for an expert opinion into the accident. They have collected scientific evidence and we are awaiting their findings. For now, we have booked a case and further Sections will be added/altered as per the investigation and the forensics findings,” said the official.

Nageswara Rao, District Fire Officer (DFO) of Malkajgiri, said that the cause of fire was suspected to be a short circuit and no foul play had been detected so far.

Six coaches of the Falaknuma Express caught fire on Friday morning between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli villages in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. No casualties were reported in the incident, thanks to the alert passengers who pulled the chain in due time and halted the train.

The fire, which is suspected to have started from ‘S4’ coaches, spread to ‘S5’ and ‘S6’ coaches, heavily damaging them and partially damaging four other coaches. The loco pilot stopped the train and the passengers escaped, before the flames spread.