Forensic lab submits Disha’s DNA analysis report

A fortnight after Disha was raped and murdered by four youngsters, experts from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here have concluded the DNA profiling of her charred body recovered from the underpass at Chatanpalli near Shadnagar.

Highly placed sources in Telangana police said the DNA of sternum bone of the victim matched with her parents. As her body was burnt beyond recognition and identified only on the basis of her gold pendant and a piece of scarf, the forensic experts collected her sternum bone for DNA analysis.

“It was found that it belongs to the biological female offspring of Disha’s parents,” the officer said seeking anonymity.

He said the Telangana State FSL submitted the DNA analysis results to the investigators only on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu the officer said that semen samples collected from the undergarment and scarf of the victim was also matched with the DNA of the four accused.

“The DNA of the accused was matched with the sperm stains on her undergarment recovered from the scene of offence near Tondupally toll gate, and a piece of scarf found near Chatanpalli underpass,” he said.

He said that they have got all the scientific evidence to prove that the four accused - Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch Chennakeshvulu, sexually assaulted and murdered Disha on November 27. Later, they set her body on fire at the underpass.

On December 6, all the four accused were shot dead by the police in an exchange of fire.