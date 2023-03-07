Foreign students take part in Holi celebrations in Hyderabad

HamberMenu
March 07, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

World Organisation of Students and Youth (WOSY), Hyderabad Chapter, celebrated Holi with foreign students at the Osmania University on Tuesday. Students from Afghanistan, Sudan, Nepal, Syria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Africa, Eritrea, Bangladesh and Indonesia and attending Osmania University, English and Foreign Languages University and Nizam College participated in the celebrations. WOSY convenor Nikhita said the celebrations were aimed at introducing Indian culture to foreign students.

