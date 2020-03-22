Foreign returnees stopped at State border

Responding to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao people have voluntarily participated in Janata Curfew from early morning. The entire erstwhile Medak district wore a deserted look with only small number of people venturing out on the roads. Even the important centres were without any activity. All shops and establishments remained shut.

Police were seen on main roads advising people to implement the Janata Curfew.

The Sangareddy district police stopped a private hired vehicle carrying some 50 passengers from Mumbai. According to Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, all of them were working at Qatar and landed at Mumbai airport and hired a bus to reach Hyderabad. They were stopped at Chiragpally check post. After consulting higher authorities at Hyderabad they were shifted to a quarantine centre at Gachibowli. All of them were reportedly from different districts of Andhra Pradesh and they pleaded with the officials to send them to their native places but police rejected their appeal.

Techies stopped

The police stopped another private bus carrying more than 30 software professionals from Mumbai to Hyderabad at the same check post. They were stopped at the border and asked to stay two kilometres away. Police said that they would be allowed into the State only on Monday morning after the conclusion of the 24-hour Janata Curfew. Staff from Health Department would check all those before entering the state. If anyone was found with symptoms they would be sent to quarantine centres.

At Narayanakhed a large number of vehicles were stopped at the check posts.

Corporator booked

Raising many a eyebrow, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) 34th ward corporator Md. Sami made some objectionable comments against the ongoing Janata Curfew. Police registered a case under Section 188 of IPC and placed him under house arrest.

Siddipet and Medak districts too witnessed complete shutdown with no one venturing out on the roads.

In related development, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao thanked people for being in self isolation at their respective homes and making Janata Curfew a grand success.. He has posted a selfie-video in which he said that he had spent the day with family members and everyone followed the same.