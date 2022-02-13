Foreign Origin gold seized at Hyderabad airport
Based on specific information, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of Customs nabbed the male passenger and seized 248.400 grams of gold valued at ₹12.74 lakh
An international passenger who tried to smuggle-in foreign origin gold was arrested by the Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad here on Saturday evening.
The accused passenger arrived at Hyderabad airport from Jeddah by Saudia airlines flight SV 754.
Based on specific information, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of Customs nabbed the male passenger and seized 248.400 grams of gold valued at ₹12.74 lakh.
Officials said that the gold (three bangles and three small pieces) was concealed in check-in baggage. Further investigation is on.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.