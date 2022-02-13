Foreign Origin gold seized at Hyderabad airport

Abhinay Deshpande February 13, 2022 12:50 IST

Abhinay Deshpande February 13, 2022 12:50 IST

Based on specific information, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of Customs nabbed the male passenger and seized 248.400 grams of gold valued at ₹12.74 lakh

Gold recovered at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on February 13, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Based on specific information, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of Customs nabbed the male passenger and seized 248.400 grams of gold valued at ₹12.74 lakh

An international passenger who tried to smuggle-in foreign origin gold was arrested by the Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad here on Saturday evening. The accused passenger arrived at Hyderabad airport from Jeddah by Saudia airlines flight SV 754. Based on specific information, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of Customs nabbed the male passenger and seized 248.400 grams of gold valued at ₹12.74 lakh. Officials said that the gold (three bangles and three small pieces) was concealed in check-in baggage. Further investigation is on.



Our code of editorial values