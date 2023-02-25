HamberMenu
Foreign Minister Jaishankar to deliver talk in Hyderabad on G20 presidency

February 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jayashankar will deliver a talk on ‘India’s G20 presidency’, on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Marriot Convention Centre.

The Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad Chapter is organising the talk where the Foreign Minister is expected to throw light on the significance of the presidency and how India’s image is enhanced across the world due to its foreign policy.

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, retired Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice B. Subhashan Reddy will be the guest of honour. Former MLC N. Ramchender Rao will preside. Participation is by invitation only and those interested can contact Raghu on 98484-67669 or Madhukar Reddy on 96403-27212.

