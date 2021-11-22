Foreign currencies, gold seized at Hyderabad airport

Also, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department at RGIA detained a passenger who attempted to smuggle in 350gm of foreign-origin gold.

Two Sudan national women were apprehended by the sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force in the wee hours of Monday while trying to smuggle foreign currencies of various nations.

Sources at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said that at 1.30 a.m. on a profiling basis, the intelligence team suspected two lady passengers bound to fly to Khartoum via Sharjah by Air Arabia flight No. G9-459. Their flight was scheduled to take off at 4.25 a.m.

“Upon the physical check of their baggage, we found foreign currencies of various countries equivalent to ₹13 lakh, which were concealed in clothes of hand baggage,” sources said.

Further, the apprehended currency and passengers along with their luggage were handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department at RGIA detained a passenger who attempted to smuggle in 350gm of foreign-origin gold. The accused passenger, who arrived from Dubai in IndiGo flight no. 6E-025 concealed three pieces of yellow metal in weighing machines. The seized gold is worth ₹17,46,500, officials said.