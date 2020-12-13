For the cause of girl child

Mothers of girl children felicitated as an awareness drive

It was a proud moment for the mothers of girl children at this village of Haridaspur on a Sunday.

They were felicitated with new clothes and their daughters also got two new dresses each. Reason: They gave birth to girls, tomorrow’s mothers, who are capable of continuing generations in future.

Haridaspur is in the news for the past two years as it has started honouring the parents of girl children.

Sarpanch Md. Shafi and Panchayat secretay Rohit Kulakarni initiated the process of identifying and honouring such women, even as the gender ratio is dwindling fast across the State. They felt that this was the right way to encourage people to honour and nurture their daughters without any comparison with boys.

District jail superintendent Nawab Shivakumar Goud, Jogipet Government Hospital superintendent Dr. Shankar Babu, paediatrician Dr. Chakrapani, Mythri Foundation president Ch. Udaya Kumar, Narayanakhed Junior College principal K. Krishna Kumar and Nava Bharat Nirmana Sena president Mettu Sridhar visited the village, and were impressed with the various initiatives being taken in favour of the girl child.

“You are doing an excellent service to mankind by honouring the mothers of girl children. This need to be replicated across the State. They need to be encouraged and supported,” said Mr. Shivakumar Goud.

Dr. Shankar Babu said that the practice being followed by Haridaspur panchayat was thought-provoking. Stating that there were as many as 45 girl children in the village of less than 10 years age, he said that they were going to open Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana accounts in the name of all these girls by contributing the required amount.

Mr. Krishna Kumar promised to pay ₹1,000 to each girl child to open these accounts and continue for the next 10 years.

On his part, Dr. Chakrapani promised to issue special identity cards for all girl children below 12 years from the village and treat them free of cost at his hospital at Sangareddy.

These officials spent about four hours in the village on Sunday and interacted with villagers. They said that the village has acquired a special place in the map of Telangana.