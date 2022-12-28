For Congress, a turbulent year yet cannot be written away

December 28, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - hyderabad

Turbulence and dissent mark the year for the Telangana Congress but it can feel elated with several doses of positivity emerging out of its political activity. As the year 2022 closes, Congress was able to leave an impression on people that the infighting will not fade away irrespective of rival parties making all-out effort to weaken it.

The bright spot, however, is the hope that the party generates among people, who want it to do well as a responsible opposition to keep the ruling government in check, making them feel that only Congress can fight the undemocratic practices that are slowly but surely sliding into the political and administrative systems in Telangana. Moreover, it has the grassroot strength to emerge strong at any time.

In a year that saw high-voltage political activity in Telangana, including the ruling party going national with the name change to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ensuring that they occupied the major media space and people’s mind space with their aggression, Congress was relatively at a loss. It looked like searching for trouble than keeping things going due to some bad management.

No doubt, the party faces an existential crisis in Telangana due to the emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a major player. And the last 12 months have reinforced the belief that Congress, if it doesn’t set its house in order, cannot dream of coming back to power. Its vote bank has slowly faded away if the Assembly bypoll results are to be considered seriously though not many consider the bypoll atmosphere continuing into the general elections.

The biggest crisis the party faced was the internal rebellion with several seniors openly coming out against TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning and perceived denigration of their character and personality on social media with the support of the TPCC chief. Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy himself claimed that character assassination was being done from the Congress war room that was raided by the police alleging that the Chief Minister and his daughter were being unfairly targeted from the office of Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu.

The dissent exploded at a time when the party had to put up a united face with the elections just a year ahead. The open rebellion raised the ‘native Vs migrant’ issue in the party questioning key posts given to the leaders who joined from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Now there is a new dimension to the already existing ‘seniors Vs juniors’ fight in the party. The issue now looks subsided due to the intervention of the party high command but the episode definitely hit the party’s image.

The Munugode bypoll, portrayed as a semi-final of the next general elections, left bitterness among Congressmen as the party held it. Despite losing the deposit, Congress can still take some solace that it could poll 25,000-odd votes in an election dominated by money, liquor, and defections, and overcome the might of both ruling parties – TRS and BJP. And also the fact that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who necessitated the bypoll joining the BJP, also lost.

The best thing to happen to the party this year was the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi that spurred positivity among the cadre, lifting their sagging morale. The 13-day yatra infused the much-needed energy and the belief that this party still has lots to offer and emerge a challenger to the ruling party. The yatra challenged the organisational capabilities of Mr. Revanth Reddy and other seniors in their districts and they proved their mettle.

With next year being an election year, there is bound to be some excitement in the party. As things stand today, some organisational changes are likely with a new AICC incharge taking over as present one Manickam Tagore himself reportedly prefers to relinquish the responsibilities. A fresh incharge with a new approach can make a difference to the fortunes as the party still has the ammo to fight it out in the elections.