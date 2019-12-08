For a rich shrimp harvest

The State government has introduced several schemes for the economic empowerment of artisans and fishermen families and as part of that, fish and shrimp seedlings are being dropped in tanks and reservoirs, said Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy on Saturday.

He was participating in a programme at Pochampad reservoir where 63 lakh shrimp seedlings costing ₹1.16 crore were dropped. Of the total 895 village tanks in the district, about 4.44 crore fish seedlings costing ₹3.25 crore had been dropped in 880 tanks. There is good scope for growing fish and prawns in the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) throughout the year as the possibility of filling the reservoir with Kaleswaram water has vastly improved, he said.

Accepting the ‘green challenge’ thrown by Rajya Sabha Member J. Santhosh Kumar, the Minister earlier planted saplings at Nehru Park and said the State stood at the top in the country with regard to growing trees.

The Minister also inspected pump house works of SRSP Rejuvenation Scheme at Mupkal.

Zilla Parishad chairman D. Vithal Rao and Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Manohar were present.