For a new dawn in Telangana, bring Congress to power, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi made a fervent appeal to the people of Telangana to bring a change and vote Congress to power in the State if they really wanted to empower themselves and for a new dawn.

Speaking at a well-attended public meeting in Palair, Ms. Gandhi said Telangana was created by the sacrifice of the people, the farmers, the youth and the women with the hope and dream that they would be empowered. However, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government headed by K. Chandrashekhar Rao had shattered the dreams of the people of Telangana they had seen 10 years ago.

She alleged that people have been betrayed by KCR who has centralised the entire power within his own family. While KCR’s family had all the jobs and controlled all departments and businesses the youth were denied the same and made to suffer.

Massive corruption in the government and allegations of corruption against KCR’s family were an indication of how the State was run in the last 10 years. Only betrayal and disappointment were the hallmarks of the BRS governance.

Ms. Gandhi said the track record of the Congress has been that it would fulfill the promises made. “When we say we will do something, we have a strong basis and credentials, as we have done in other States like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.” She reiterated the party’s guarantees and said the intention behind those promises is sincere. She reminded that the Rajasthan government had provided 2 lakh jobs in the State during the last five years, while Chhattisgarh had the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Urging people to be alert and careful, Ms. Gandhi said these elections were crucial for their own future and the future of the State. She told them if they wanted jobs they must vote for Congress.

