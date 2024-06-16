ADVERTISEMENT

Footpath encroachments cleared opposite former AP CM Jagan’s house in Hyderabad

Updated - June 16, 2024 12:52 am IST

Published - June 16, 2024 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers demolishing illegal structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s residence, at Lotus Pond, in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Demolition of a few structures on the footpath opposite the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s residence at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills has given rise to a political controversy on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The structures, erected for use by security personnel posted for 24x7 surveillance of Mr. Reddy were brought down by the Town Planning staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) using excavator machinery. The structures reportedly included rest rooms and even toilets for the personnel.

They were constructed almost five years ago, after Mr. Reddy assumed charge as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh post-2019 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

During recent elections, his YSR Congress Party has tasted the worst defeat ever, giving way to the coalition government involving TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the speculation is that the demolition of the security quarters, which were a clear encroachment of the footpath, had something to do with the change of guard in Andhra Pradesh, this is also the year when Hyderabad ceases to be the joint capital of both the States. Town Planning officials could not be reached for their version.

“There were three furnished rooms occupying the pavement, with cots and toilets, separately for men and women personnel. The road would get blocked with barricades every time Mr. Reddy came here in relation to his case. Later, his sister Y.S. Sharmila stayed here for a while, after she started a political party in Telangana. We can heave a sigh of relief now as the security posts are cleared and there will not be any hindrance to traffic,” said a resident of the area under the condition of anonymity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US