Footpath encroachments cleared opposite former AP CM Jagan’s house in Hyderabad

Updated - June 16, 2024 12:52 am IST

Published - June 16, 2024 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers demolishing illegal structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s residence, at Lotus Pond, in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Demolition of a few structures on the footpath opposite the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s residence at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills has given rise to a political controversy on Saturday.

The structures, erected for use by security personnel posted for 24x7 surveillance of Mr. Reddy were brought down by the Town Planning staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) using excavator machinery. The structures reportedly included rest rooms and even toilets for the personnel.

They were constructed almost five years ago, after Mr. Reddy assumed charge as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh post-2019 elections.

During recent elections, his YSR Congress Party has tasted the worst defeat ever, giving way to the coalition government involving TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties.

While the speculation is that the demolition of the security quarters, which were a clear encroachment of the footpath, had something to do with the change of guard in Andhra Pradesh, this is also the year when Hyderabad ceases to be the joint capital of both the States. Town Planning officials could not be reached for their version.

“There were three furnished rooms occupying the pavement, with cots and toilets, separately for men and women personnel. The road would get blocked with barricades every time Mr. Reddy came here in relation to his case. Later, his sister Y.S. Sharmila stayed here for a while, after she started a political party in Telangana. We can heave a sigh of relief now as the security posts are cleared and there will not be any hindrance to traffic,” said a resident of the area under the condition of anonymity.

