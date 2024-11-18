 />
Food safety teams seize 960 kg of ginger-garlic paste in Telangana’s Khammam on suspicion of adulteration

Published - November 18, 2024 03:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Khammam district on Monday (November 18, 2024).

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Khammam district on Monday (November 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in Khammam District on Monday (November 18, 2024) targeting a unit manufacturing and repacking ginger-garlic paste. The operation, carried out at the Magic Ginger Garlic Paste Unit in Ricca Bazar, Khammam Town, led to the seizure of 960 kilograms of ginger garlic paste on suspicion of adulteration.

Hyderabad police nab gang for manufacturing and sale of adulterated ginger and garlic paste

According to officials, the unit was operating without a valid licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and lacked basic compliance measures. The premises had no signage indicating its operations, and the proprietors were unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the repacking of materials. Numerous labelling irregularities were identified, including missing batch numbers and the absence of the FSSAI logo.

Further, the inspection revealed unsanitary storage practices, with the ginger-garlic paste being kept near chemicals, detergents, and phenyl products. The seized batch exhibited a foul smell and inconsistencies in texture, raising suspicions of adulteration. Authorities also noted that the product was being sold at an unusually low price, adding to concerns.

Samples of the paste have been collected for laboratory analysis to confirm the presence of adulterants and other violations, the officials said.

Published - November 18, 2024 03:47 pm IST

