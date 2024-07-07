Food safety officials uncover hygiene violations in Medak, Hanamkonda and Sangareddy restaurants; synthetic food colour coated tandoori chicken found

The Task Force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in Medak, Hanamkonda and Suryapet on Saturday (July 6) and found several hygiene violations. The department will issue notices to the establishments and further action will be taken accordingly, said a release.

In Medak, the teams inspected three restaurants. At Priyadarshini Pure Veg Hotel, they found the FBO operating with an expired FSSAI licence. The FBO was using synthetic colours in preparing food and procuring rotten vegetables. Additionally, 25 rice bags were found with improper labelling.

At Sri Raghavendra Veg Restaurant, the FBO was operating without a valid FSSAI licence and failed to comply with sanitary and hygiene conditions in the kitchen. The FBO had procured coloured tea powder containing SFC Positive content and was using monosodium glutamate.

At Janatha Family Restaurant, the FBO did not have a valid FSSAI licence and was using synthetic food colours. Food handlers were not wearing head caps, and no FoSTaC trained personnel were present. The FBO was not complying with FSSAI sanitary and hygiene norms, had no pest control records, and food handlers did not have medical fitness certificates.

In Hanamkonda, at Hotel Thousand Pillars, the teams found synthetic food colour coated tandoori chicken. An uncovered curd bowl with flies was discovered in the kitchen, along with infested rava and stored masala with a foul smell. The food handlers did not have medical fitness certificates, gloves, or headgear. There was no water analysis report available, and the FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises. Unhygienic conditions such as dirty flooring and ceiling were found and there was no separate storage for vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

In Suryapet, at Sri Thirumala Grand Hotel, the inspections revealed improper hygiene in cooking and storage areas. Open dustbins were found near cooked food, and food items were stored without lids. Raw items such as ginger garlic paste and meat were stored in plastic covers, and water pipelines in the kitchen were rusted. The FSSAI licence was not displayed prominently.

At Hotel Balaji Grand, the teams discovered rotten vegetables and carrots with fungus or mould. Synthetic food colours were detected in some food items, and spoiled foods were identified and discarded. Flies and dust were observed on uncovered food items, and cooking was done in rusty containers. Dustbins near food items lacked lids, potentially contaminating the food. Moreover, soaps, detergents, and floor cleaning liquids were found stored alongside food in the storeroom.