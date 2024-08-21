ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials inspect Hyderabad hostels

Published - August 21, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have started a special drive to inspect food quality in the canteens of the city’s hostels.

On Wednesday, teams of officials inspected the premises of 12 government and private residential schools, colleges and hostels in the six zones: one each in LB Nagar, Khairatabad, and Kukatpally; two in Serilingampally; three in Secunderabad; and four in Charminar.

Kitchens, utensils, water tanks, storage areas prepared food, raw materials and sanitation were checked. The establishments will be given a show-cause notice if found violating the rules, according to a press release.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has asked the officials to continue the drive for the coming 15 days, the statement added.

