GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food safety officials inspect Hyderabad hostels

Published - August 21, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have started a special drive to inspect food quality in the canteens of the city’s hostels.

On Wednesday, teams of officials inspected the premises of 12 government and private residential schools, colleges and hostels in the six zones: one each in LB Nagar, Khairatabad, and Kukatpally; two in Serilingampally; three in Secunderabad; and four in Charminar.

Kitchens, utensils, water tanks, storage areas prepared food, raw materials and sanitation were checked. The establishments will be given a show-cause notice if found violating the rules, according to a press release.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has asked the officials to continue the drive for the coming 15 days, the statement added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.