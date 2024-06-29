Food safety officials find black beetles in flour, fungus-infected vegetables at JNTU Sangareddy

Two days after conducting inspections at the college canteen of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kukatpally in Hyderabad, the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on June 28 conducted inspections at JNTU College of Engineering, Sultanpur in Sangareddy district uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

During the inspection, the teams found 15 kg of maida infested with black beetles, which was discarded. Additionally, 25 kg of vegetables were found to be infected with fungus and discarded. The storeroom was unhygienic, with the presence of rodents and rat excreta. The kitchen, wash area, and dining area were in unsanitary conditions. Food handlers were not wearing head caps, aprons, or carrying medical records. The RO water plant was not operational.

A notice has been issued, and further action will be taken accordingly, said a release.

