Food safety officials collect samples of chocolates

February 12, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Food safety officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inspected a supermarket chain store and collected samples after receiving a complaint about a live worm in a packaged chocolate bar.

As per the details available, an X user from the city, Robin Zaccheus, posted video clips of a freshly opened Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar with roast almonds a few days ago, which had a live worm crawling on the surface, along with the bill from the Ratnadeep supermarket in Ameerpet Metro Rail Station.

“Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?” he questioned tagging the manufacturer, Ratnadeep, L&T Metro, and GHMC authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days later, he also posted that a representative from the company had visited the place, checked the product, and acknowledged the issue. He said the company cited issue with storage and promised to further investigate the matter. There, however, is no acknowledgement or confirmation by the manufacturer of the same.

This is not the only complaint on X about worms inside the Cadbury Dairy Milk bars though. The day after Zaccheus posted his complaint, one more user Hitesh Ingle posted the video clip of the Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut chocolate from the same company with several worms.

To both the complaints, the manufacturer Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, which was formerly Cadbury India Limited, expressed regret and offered to address the issue.

The GHMC food safety officials inspected the Ratnadeep Supermarket on Monday, and collected a sample of 20 chocolates from the same batch as that of the worm infected confectionary, to send to the lab for further investigations.

The Assistant Food Controller has posted from the official X account that the company had been instructed to recall all the products belonging to that batch.

While speaking to The Hindu, the Food Safety Officer, Khairatabad circle, V. Srivenaka informed that the supermarket was asked to keep the products from the same batch off the shelves until investigations are completed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.