Food safety inspections reveal hygiene violations in Medchal and Khammam restaurants

The task force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at various restaurants in parts of Medchal and Khammam on May 26 and uncovered several hygiene violations.

In Medchal, three restaurants were inspected. At Taaza All Day Breakfast, the teams discarded food colours found in the storeroom, along with substandard vegetables and lemons. Unlabelled tea powder and infested foxtail millet were also discarded. Additionally, the restaurant lacked medical records for food handlers and had not initiated a pest control program. At Platform-65, a train-themed restaurant, the teams discovered infested cashews, deteriorated cauliflower and onions, a blocked sink and collected statutory samples for lab analysis. At Prism Restaurant and Bar, expired food items and rat faeces were found in the storeroom with stagnant water and a foul smell in the kitchen.

Three restaurants were also inspected in Khammam district. At Rest Inn, synthetic food colours, spoisled tandoori chicken, improperly labelled coconut powder and large quantities of unlabelled noodles and turmeric powder were seized and discarded. The restaurant also failed to maintain proper storage conditions, lacked medical fitness certificates and pest control records.

At High Spirit Restaurant, synthetic food colours, improperly labelled dry fruits and coconut powder, substandard chilli and expired food items were found and discarded. The food handlers lacked proper protective gear and there were no annual medical records or proper storage practices observed. At Haveli Westside, synthetic food colours, expired rice rava, papad and various improperly labelled items were seized and discarded. The inspection revealed a lack of required hygiene in the cooking area, rusted machinery, no pest control measures in place and food handlers without proper hairnets and aprons.

