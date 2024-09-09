Food Safety department trains 750 street food vendors on hygiene practices

The Telangana Food Safety department organised a Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme, providing training on hygiene practices to 750 street food vendors from Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar districts. The training sessions were conducted from August 27 to 30 in Mahabubnagar and from September 3 to 6 in Karimnagar.

Sponsored by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), the programme focused on best practices for food preparation and the careful selection of raw ingredients. In a statement, the department highlighted its commitment to continuing these initiatives with the active participation of all stakeholders. “We encourage everyone to motivate nearby street food vendors to obtain FSSAI registration and take advantage of the FoSTaC training,” the department stated.

Earlier, the department conducted a similar four-day training program for 400 street vendors in Sangareddy district from August 21 to 24.