Food processing units to come up Tunkibollaram

In a move to give flip for employment activities, the district administration plans to establish food processing units near Tunkibollaram in Mulug mandal.

Tunkibollaram is a small village which has now become a centre of activities. For the past three years the village has been witnessing a surge in construction activity as the government has allotted site for the construction of houses for the oustees of Kondapochammmasagar. The Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony was established for the ousteees in the village and majority houses were already occupied by the oustees of Thanedarpally tanda, Thanedarpally, Bahilampur and Mamidayala. Some 1,200 families from all these villages were allotted houses here.

While convincing the oustees to sacrifice their land and houses for the construction of Kondapochammasagar, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to provide them employment. He gave them the same assurance while releasing Godavari water into the reservoir on May 29, 2020.

“It only because of your sacrifices that we have been able to construct irrigation projects and complete them. We will not forget the sacrifices made by you. We will fulfill all promises made to you,” Mr Chandrasekhar Rao said during the inauguration.

Accordingly, the efforts are on to establish food processing units near Tunkibollaram. The authorities have already identified about 400 acres for this purpose and another 200 acres will also be acquired shortly. Discussions are already on with some industries in this regard.

“The Chief Minister is very particular about establishing food processing units so that value can be added to farm produce thereby benefiting farmers. Not only that, the establishment of these units will also provide direct and indirect employment in large scale,” said an officer.