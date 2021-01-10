Food processing policy can spur growth in Nizamabad: SEC

HYDERABAD

Given the natural resources, human potential and aspirations of people, Nizamabad can flourish as a model district only if it focuses on food processing, said State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi.

Speaking at Excel India seminar on Leadership Meet - Nizamabad Growth Agenda 2021, Mr. Parthasarathi said that a draft on Food Processing Policy has been prepared. "If this draft is approved by the State Cabinet, it would change the socio-economic and agricultural practices in a positive way," he said.

Listing out the main points of the draft policy, Mr. Parathasarathi said that focus was laid on value-addition on the agriculture produce. Diversification from traditional crops varieties to the ones which have great demand abroad. "Fortunately, there is sufficient power supply and enough water resources. The food processing policy will identify the strengths, weaknesses and provide us the opportunities which could be harnessed in right way," he said.

Recalling about the historical perspective of Nizamabad, Excel India Editor S Rama Krishna said that the district despite being in the hotbed of revolutionary events maintained peace in all times with no political rivalries. "The seminar aims to play advocacy role in suggesting planners how best Nizamabad could regain its past glory," he said.

Satavahana University Vice-Chancellor T Chiranjeevulu said that people in Nizamabad are highly skilled persons. "This is the reason which is making them get employment abroad, especially in the Gulf. Women have acquired skills of beedi making in Maharashtra. The district does not grow tobacco. There is no huge market for beedis in the district. Then why are the women making beedies? They don't have alternatives. If we skill them with other vocations, they could be change-agents," said Chiranjeevulu.

