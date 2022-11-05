Food poisoning reported in Kasturba Gandhi Residential School

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School Narayankhed undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital in Narayankhed in Sangareddy district on Saturday. A number of students fell ill after eating breakfast at the residential school. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty five students fell ill after having their breakfast at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

All of them were rushed to the Narayankhed government hospital and are undergoing treatment.

According to sources, the students fell ill and complained about stomach pain and vomiting at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School after having breakfast. It was stated that they had eaten puffed rice which had some insects. Students complained that despite their raising the issue of the poor quality of puffed rice, the authorities continued to cook food with the same. In the past also similar inferior quality of puffed rice was used by hostel cooks and authorities. Students told media persons that they were warned not to disclose this to anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Education Officer (DEO) N. Rajesh rushed to the hospital and interacted with students undergoing treatment. All of them were out of danger, informed Mr. Rajesh

Fearing about the health of their children with unsafe food, some parents took them home. There are some 335 students studying in the hostel.

Taking serious note of the incident, Mr. Rajesh has suspended hostel principal Rajeswari and five other staff with immediate effect. He has warned that serious action will be taken against the responsible persons if such situation repeats in any hostel in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer Gayatri Devi confirmed about food poisoning stating that a medical team was rushed to hospital and was extending treatment to the students.